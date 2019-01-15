Falz drops fourth album, samples Fela

Related News

‘Moral Instruction’, the fourth album of Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana better known as Falz released on Tuesday has got Nigerians talking.

The album comprises of nine tracks including ‘Talk’, ‘Follow Follow’, ‘Johnny’ and ‘Brother’s Keeper’.

The album’s cover art was designed by the legendary Nigerian art illustrator, Lemi Ghariokwu.

The latter is most renowned for providing many of the original cover images for the recordings of the late Afrobeat Legend, Fela Kuti.

The album, which features guest appearances from Demmie Vee, Chillz and Sess, has generated conversations around politics, corruption, police brutality, prostitution, social injustice, and fraud.

The rapper, who has also made a mark in Nollywood, worked with Sess on the production of most of the tracks in the album with additional contributions from TMXO and Willis.

Prior to the album release, Falz held a school-themed listening party where he explained the concept behind the album to his colleagues, friends and the media.

Falz’s parents, Mr and Mrs Femi Falana and Mr Ghariokwu were present at the listening party.

The rapper also announced at the gathering that he sampled three songs from Fela on the album and explained how the lengthy process it took him to get clearance.

“We had to talk to his estate, talk to different companies in France and another in the U.S that held the right to his Masters.

”I was this close to giving it all up but then I thought again, for what I want to achieve, I had to go ahead with it. That was one of the main reasons I wanted us to sample and it was a lot of ‘wahala’ to clear the samples,” he explained.

While fielding questions at the event, the rapper maintained that he detests transactional sex and will continue to speak out against it in his songs.

He said, “Shamelessly I will continue to say it. I detest transactional sex. It is my thing, that is what I believe in and you will continue to hear it in my music.”

On why he decided to do the album, he said, ”I knew I was going to do it but I just didn’t know when I was going to. I just felt no need to delay it anymore, now is the time.

“I feel like a lot of artists stay away from making contents like this, understandably so, but I have decided that if we have to change the mentality, then we need to be bold, we need to be brave.”

The rapper also noted that ‘Moral instruction’ is more than an album.

“The album is movement, a re-education and a re-orientation. It is us learning and unlearning some things. Quite obviously, we have lost a plot as a people, as a country.”

Before dropping his album, Falz released the video of his single titled Talk which is reminiscent of Fela’s music.

The visuals has so far garnered 570,547views on YouTube.

