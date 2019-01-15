Rapper Lord of Ajasa solicits funds to undergo surgery

Nigerian rapper, Olusegun Osaniyi, popularly known as Lord of Ajasa, is critically ill and needs funds to undergo an urgent peptic ulcer operation.

Ace Afrobeats singer, Alariwo, broke the news on Instagram and added that the rapper requires adequate funds to be moved to a better hospital where a surgery can be carried out.

Lord of Ajasa is currently at the Ikorodu General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Soliciting support for the ailing star, Alariwo added, “I got a message from his wife begging me to speak to his colleagues to save her husband. When I called Ajasa earlier today, he confirmed that the story is true. Let’s all come together as fast as we can to help out as nothing is too small.”

Meanwhile, Lord of Ajasa’s colleague and friend, ID Cabasa, has debunked claims that the former was abandoned by his friends.

He revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that himself alongside Olamide, 9ice and Babanla2phat have been in touch with Lord of Ajasa and his wife.

He wrote, “Let everyone be clear that Ajasa has not been neglected as has been widely suggested by certain people.

‘I speak for everyone concerned when I say that we are not aware of the online post making the rounds which is not necessary.

“To set the record straight, Ajasa is not a wasteful Artiste or careless as being suggested by a lot of people. I pray we don’t get ill or sick… He is responding to treatment and hopefully might not need surgery. Please let’s pray for Ajasa.”

Lord of Ajasa is widely referred to as the pioneer of Yoruba rap in Nigerian, a title that has often been contested by fans of Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide.

His hit singles include ‘Mai Lo’, ‘Ara Awe’, ‘Otiya’ and ‘Le fe nuso’ which features 9ice.

He was named the Lord of Ajasa while he was studying Quantity Surveying at the Ondo State polytechnic over a decade ago.

He is also widely regarded as inspiration to indigenous rappers including Dagrin, Reminisce and Olamide.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.