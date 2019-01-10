Related News

The news of the secret introduction ceremony of Nigerian singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold, has stirred diverse reactions on social media.

The long-time lovers held their traditional marriage ceremony at a location inside the Eko Atlantic city on Thursday and it took many by surprise.

Some fans have expressed displeasure over what they described as the extreme secrecy of the wedding.

They held a secret engagement party in December.

The lovebirds who have been together for almost a decade have managed to keep their affair under the wraps, despite their celebrity status and public attention.

Their marriage was witnessed by a private audience of about 300 close family members, close friends and industry colleagues.

Some of the celebrities present at the wedding ceremony include Falz, Do2dtun, Smade, Praiz, Olamide, Moelogo, Pheelz and others.

However, it was gathered that celebrities were banned from taking pictures or recording videos at the wedding.

But a Cool FM presenter, N6, leaked a video from the star studded wedding on Instagram just as their fans have taken to social media to plead with the couple to release photos from their wedding.

The lovebirds will have a private white wedding ceremony at Ilashe beach,Lagos, on Thursday.

See some reactions on Twitter below:

@iamisaacosas “All the 300 people that attended Adekunle and Simi’s wedding deserve medals. If I was in that wedding it would be on my CV to prove my confidentiality skills.

Beyond no wedding pictures, famz knew about the wedding as far back as October 2018 but kept it under wraps!

@JackFleet “One major lesson I learnt from adekunle and simi wedding is ‘Secret is security and security is victory’ Your private life should be your secret life.”

@iam_lucaslikizy “Was at the wedding party of Adekunle and Simi but we are not allowed to post anything good night.”

@Nadirichy “Adekunle and simi kept their relationship on a low till they got married and have also been able to keep their wedding pictures on a low too. These guys knows how to do secret life well.”

@NwoseOwen “Adekunle and Simi wedding is the most low key Nigerian marriage.”

@Realjoebobo “Best naija celebrity couple

Did everything on a low key. Congratulations to Adekunle and Simi.”

@Officialdhayor “Why is everyone talking about Falz today? Isn’t it obvious that Adekunle Gold is the one dating Simi? If y’all listen to adekunle and simi’s songs very well, you’ll know they support each other. Falz is just making music with her.”

@Paulaaudrey “Congrats to Adekunle and Simi! Their love story is a Masterclass on how to date when both of you are famous and evolving in the same lane. Happy for them and can’t wait to see the wedding pics today!!

@Kodunmilekan “This is alarming oooo, no one is thinking of the harm Adekunle and Simi’s wedding will cause to Yoruba culture ooo, You see we Yorubas are meant to shout make it large and loud, it’s our thing.”