R. Kelly’s brother, Carey, reveals their alleged abuser

Amidst fresh allegations of sexual abuse trailing embattled singer, R. Kelly, his brother, Carey Kelly, has revealed more shocking details about their childhood.

Speaking in an explosive interview on ‘Unwine with Tasha K’ which airs in the U.S., Carey revealed that their older sister, Theresa, raped them continually for six years.

This comes weeks after R. Kelly alleged that he was sexually abused by a family member while he was young and vowed not to name the person.

R. Kelly once said, “I’m not going to throw any of my people, my family, under a bus, but I feel I owe my fans at least enough for them to have an understanding of what I went through.

“I was molested from 7 to about 13 or 14 by people in my family… I know I became sexual at an early age because of that.”

However, Carey, has now told the host of radio show that he was molested by his sister, Theresa, when he was six years old.

His sister was 16 years old then. Carey said Theresa babysat him while his mom worked and went to school.

When Tasha K asked Carey if he ever told his mom about the abuse, he said he tried, but his way of telling her wasn’t effective.

Carey revealed that Theresa raped and molested him and R. Kelly for over a period of six years when she was put in charge of watching them whenever their mother was away at work.

In the tell-all interview, he opened up about how she would punish them for flimsy reasons, the punishment would be for them to stay inside the house with her and not be allowed to go out and play with the others.

He said his sister made sure to punish only one brother at a time so that while others were out playing, one was inside with her.

He said he hasn’t spoken with his sister since their mother died a few years back adding that he never told his mom about the abuse because he didn’t want her to look at him as if he had done something wrong.

Carey went on to call out other members of his family during the interview. He said that his brother (R. Kelly) is “a monster”, his other brother (Bruce Kelly) is on drugs. (Bruce is currently in prison).

Carey said his sister is a “molester”, his niece is a “hoocie ” and his nephew a molester too. The only person he spoke positively about was his mother.

Meanwhile, fresh investigations have been launched into allegations of sexual and physical abuse against R Kelly by prosecutors in Chicago and Atlanta.

This comes after the airing of Surviving R Kelly, a documentary that contained claims of abuse by the R&B singer.

Lifetime recently aired a docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly” where victims who were allegedly sexually abused and molested by the singer’s hands recounted their experiences.

Prior to Lifetime airing the docuseries, R. Kelly threatened to take legal action against Lifetime alleging that the docuseries painted him as a bad person.

Lifetime, however, went ahead to air the docuseries and in the wake of criticism that has since trailed the award-winning singer, a Facebook page, “Surviving Lies” has been launched in a bid to discredit the alleged victims and their allegations.

Prosecutors in Chicago and Atlanta have also appealed for new information after allegations of abuse are made in documentary about R&B star, who has long denied wrongdoing.

