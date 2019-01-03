Burna Boy, Mr Eazi to perform at Coachella 2019

Burna-Boy
Burna-Boy

Two Nigerian singers have been shortlisted to perform at the Coachella 2019.

Daminu Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, and Tosin Ajibade, popularly called Mr Eazi, are shortlisted to perform live alongside other top international stars at the music festival.

The announcement is contained in a press release on the official website of Coachella.

This is the first time the Nigerian duo will be performing live at the music festival.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

Mr Eazi and Burna Boy will be performing alongside other stars such as Ariana Grande, Donald Glover, Kid Cudi, Janelle Monac, Wiz Khalifa, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Clairol, Diplo, Childish Gambino and more.

The event features musical artists from many genres of music, including rock, indie, hip hop, and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculpture.

Nigerian musician Wizkid was shortlisted last year but missed the event after he revealed that his band members had visa issues.

Two Nigerian dancers, Diddi Emah and Kendra Oyesanya, also performed with Beyonce on the stage last year.

The large scale art installation for the music festival will be done by Francis Kere, Office Kovacs, Dedo Vabo, Poetic Kinetics, Sophia Enriquez,  Newsubstance, Do LaB and Robert Bose.

2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to begin on April 12 and end on April 21.

