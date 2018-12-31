Flavour, Awilo Longomba, others thrill Anambra residents

Awilo Longomba performing in Anambra
Awilo Longomba performing in Anambra

Anambra State came alive on Sunday when Congolese sensation, Awilo Longomba, alongside Nigerian highlife king, Flavour Nabania, and Chidinma thrilled residents to an exciting night of music and dance.

The occasion was tagged, ‘Bridge of Progress’ and it held at the Ekweme Square located in the state capital, Akwa.

Phyno and Chibest David, a previous winner of the Hi-life fest also performed at the concert, as well as other local talents such as the Obiligbo brothers, who are fan favorites in the South-east.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, Awilo sent the crowd into a frenzy with some of his evergreen hits like ‘Coupe Bibanba’, ‘Karoline’ and ‘Bundelele.’

This was to the delight of the audience who could not get enough of the Makosa exponent.

Flavor, who began his performance with a rendition of his fan-favorite song, ‘Oyi’ electrified the stage as he thrilled fans all night long.

Known for his use of live instrumentation, the multi-talented singer was at his best, employing the help of his band to bring some his most iconic songs to alive.

The concert, organised by Life Continental Beer, marked the end of a sensational six-day tour aimed at bringing residents of the South-east together through a mutual love for music.

The organisers noted that the event was a way of giving back to the society after years of support.

The statement also credited the marketing director, Nigerian Breweries, Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, as saying that the concert would be touring major cities and towns in eastern Nigeria in the coming months.

Check out pictures from the concert below:

