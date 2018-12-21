Olamide justifies promoting money rituals in ‘Logo Benz’

Related News

Popular rapper, Olamide Adedeji aka Olamide, has addressed controversies that have trailed ‘Logo Benz’, a new track by Lil Kesh.

Olamide was a guest artiste on the track released on Wednesday.

In the new song, which was produced by Rexxie, Olamide raps about money rituals, diabolic practices and how he and Lil Kesh want to buy Benz.

The song comes against the backdrop of the curious cases of disappearing female pants in parts of Nigeria said to be the handiwork of internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys).

The cover art for the audio is an altered version of the Mercedez Benz logo and a female pant.

Justifying the lyrics of the song, the YBNL boss tweeted that the song was only raising awareness about societal ills.

A line in the controversial track, “If money no enter I go do blood money” has also earned both artistes more knocks than kudos

Amidst growing calls for a boycott of his forthcoming concert in Lagos and censoring of his offensive lyrics, Olamide’s tweet reads, “Logo Benz is for the 3rd party to have a glimpse into the current state of youths in our society (Runs girls x runs boys).

“I’m not sure if there’s anything like 2 much awareness, but pardon me if there is. It’s all over the news, it’s always been in movies, don’t box musicians.”

His protégé, Lil Kesh, also said the song is to promote awareness, and not money ritual as widely believed.

“We no dey promote wetin no dey exist. na awareness we dey do so spread your pata at owner’s risk because won ka pata o,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, reacting to the accusations, the singer on Friday described critics of his new as “werey.”

“When @olamide_YBNL does amazing songs like “Shine” that talks about record label executives ripping artistes of it will not trend oo, when it is Logo Benz everybody turn werey for twitter,” Olamide tweeted.

This is not the first time Olamide will be accused of glorifying social vices with his music.

In his 2014 hit ‘Story for the Gods’ he was accused of glorying rape, substance abuse with ‘Science Student’ and advance fee fraud with ‘Poverty Die’. The backlash that followed the release of ‘Science Student’ forced him to do a video saying no to drug abuse.

Not a stranger to controversies, in August 2017, Olamide also stood the risk of a N3 million fine and one-year jail term for promoting the use of tobacco in his music video titled ‘Wo’.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has reacted to the song by the artist.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Assistant Director, Public Affairs of NBC, Ekanem Antia, said the agency would ensure that the song does not get airplay.

“We don’t ban music rather we just ensure that songs that don’t comply with our guidelines never get played in the media . So we expect the stations to comply with the rules. People can listen to it such songs in their homes or in clubs . These stations know what to do but we are monitoring them for compliance. I will pass across additional information as soon as I receive them.”

A section of Nigerians on Twitter have also accused Olamide of subtly endorsing money rituals, advanced fee fraud while others view the song as a satire.

‏@unicodeveloper tweeted, “Pata ni Logo Benz” I never knew it had gotten this bad. I rebuke this song for everybody. Madness!!!Come and learn to code if you need to live a really decent life. You might not get Benz immediately, but you’ll get close.”

‏@AyoBankole wrote, “This is watery. Movies end with narratives that show ritualists don’t end up well. News are news, obviously. Logo Benz is a celebration. A promotion of rituals.

‏@jackdre02 wrote, “Pata ni logo Benz” how do you expect the misinformed population to see a good looking young man who worked hard to acquire a mercedes-Benz legally?

“Have you thought of the implication for these honest people?

“Those who started with you are evolving into legends. But you? Fast descent into a pit full of shit. A disgrace.”

‏@youngichu tweet read, “Story for the Gods-Rape

Science student- drug abuse

Poverty die- yahoo

Logo Benz- Ritual

Olamide really is not only trash but a liability to Nigeria’s journey.”

@DJPhemzydee tweeted, “Lil kesh and Olamide needs someone to teach them to stop singing nonsense.

How can two sane people walk into the studio to record “Pata ni logo Benz, if Money no enter I go do blood money?”

Logo Benz is for the 3rd party to have a glimpse into the current state of youths in our society. (Runs girls x runs boys) “ I’m not sure if there’s anything like 2 much awareness, but pardon me if there is. It’s all over the news, it’s always been in movies, don’t box musicians. — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) December 21, 2018

Listen to the song below.