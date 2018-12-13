Femi Kuti’s son, Made, graduates from Fela’s alma mater

Made, the eldest son of Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti, has graduated from London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.
Made left Nigeria to finish college in London in January 2014, before proceeding to Trinity Laban, formerly Trinity College of Music, the same school his iconic grandfather, Fela, attended in the 1960’s.
The 22-year-old who officially became a member of his father’s Positive Force Band earlier in the year bagged a Bachelor’s Degree in Music at the institution.
Made has accompanied his father on several tours, playing side by side with him at the recently concluded Global Citizen Festival in South Africa.
Femi shared the photo of Made’s graduation on his Instagram page, along with his ex- wife, Funke – whom he was married to for over a decade before they divorced. They have remained very cordial ever since.
