Davido’s ‘Assurance’, Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ top Google trending songs for 2018

Davido’s ‘Assurance’, Wizkid’s ‘Fever,’ and Olamide’s ‘Science Student’ are the most searched songs and top trending songs in Nigeria for 2018.

This is according to the Google Top Trending Songs of 2018 list released on Wednesday.

The list also includes top trending movies and sports people of 2018.

Davido had four entries on the list of most-searched songs by Nigerians in 2018 while Wizkid had three and Olamide earned two.

Released in October 2018, not a few are surprised that Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ tops the list and the reasons are obvious.

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, got people talking with the “Fever” visuals. The music video, produced under the exclusive license of RCA Records, was dominated by explicit sexual scenes and stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Tiwa portrayed Wizkid’s love interest in the video. The video captured a shirtless Wizkid in bed singing with a scantily dressed Tiwa who could not seem to keep her hands off Starboy.

The romantic scenes took the shine off the song as reactions have, so far, been centred on the theme.

This sparked a huge debate online as to whether the artistes are actually in a romantic relationship or not. The video has so far garnered 11,877,370 views on YouTube.

Directed by Meji Alabi, ‘Assurance’ told the story of Davido on holiday with his girlfriend and muse for the song, Chioma.

That, paired with the fact that the afro-pop star surprised her with a Porshe Cayenne on her birthday, understandably made “Assurance” one of the most talked-about songs of the year. The song has so far, garnered 30,063,433 views.

With 10,825,477 views on YouTube, it is not surprising that Olamide’s ‘Science Student’ made the cut. The song, which was jointly produced by YBNL in-house producer, Young John and BBanks, ushered in a new trend called the “Shaku Shaku” dance/sound.

Though the song was widely accepted by fans and music lovers, it also received hard criticisms for promoting the use of excessive alcohol, hard drugs, and narcotics.

To clear the controversy that embraced the release, Olamide issued a statement to that effect, nonetheless, it was banned by the National Broadcasting Commission.

Burna Boy also made the list with his track ‘Gbona’ while Kizz Daniels’ collaboration with Davido on the track ‘One Ticket’ earned him a spot on the list.

Here’s the full list:

Top Trending Songs

Fever – Wizkid

Assurance – Davido

Science Student – Olamide

Motigbana – Olamide

Nwa Baby – Davido

One Ticket – Kiss Daniel ft Davido

Gbona – Burna Boy

Manya – Wizkid

Soco – Wizkid

Fia – Davido