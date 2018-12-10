Fela’s family home heritage museum ready next year — Ogun govt

Related News

Ogun State Government on Monday said the ongoing renovation of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s family house into heritage museum would soon be completed.

The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Olumuyiwa Oladipo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the project, which began in early 2017, was 70 per cent completed.

The commissioner said the renovation was aimed at preserving the late music legend’s achievement by turning the family house into a tourists’ site.

NAN reports that the storey building Ransome Kuti family house, situated at Isabo in Abeokuta, had been abandoned for decades.

In early 2017, Ogun government collaborated with federal government to honour and immortalise the late Afro-beat legend by turning his family house into heritage museum.

“We are almost through with the renovation of late Fela’s family house because it is 70 per cent completed.

“Next year, toward the end of this administration, it will be completed and open to the public,” the commissioner said.

He said that the project would boost tourism potential of the state, create employment opportunities and preserve the remarkable achievements of the iconic family.

“The giant strides of the Ransome Kuti family in education, health, entertainment and music, among others, cannot be over emphasized.

“Ransome Kuti is an iconic family; virtually all of them made landmark achievements in their chosen fields, so they deserve it.

“The heritage museum will transform the tourism scene of the state and the country at large, upon completion,” he said.

