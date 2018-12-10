KWAM 1 grief-stricken as saxophonist dies

A Fuji music exponent, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, also known as Kwam 1 or K1, has announced the death of his long-time saxophonist, Joel Ajayi.

The musician, in a statement on Monday, said he is saddened that despite his effort at bringing the medical situation of late Mr Ajayi under control, the saxophonist died.

KWAM 1 said the deceased was attended to by his personal doctor, Idowu Agarawu, before he opted to be moved to a church for prayers, from where he died on Sunday.

His death comes barely three weeks after one of the band boys, Dipo Aderibigbe, also passed on.

The latter lost his life to Hypotension commonly called Low Blood Pressure.
KWAM 1 noted that Mr Aderibigbe according to his family members and personal doctor, displayed no signs of illness before he died.

K1 who lost his daughter, Wasilat, almost a year ago added that he has cancelled all engagements this week to mourn his departed band members.

