Reekado Banks announces exit from Mavin Records

Related News

A day after celebrating his 25th birthday, Nigerian singer, Reekedo Banks, has announced his exit from Mavin Records.

The singer, whose real name is Aloleyi Solomon, joined Mavin Records alongside Korede Bello and D’ija in 2013, to kick start Mavin 2.0.

Reekedo Banks announced the departure on Instagram on Friday after five years of working under Don Jazzy’s tutelage.

He was full of praise for Don Jazzy for the sacrifices he made towards the growth of his career.

He wrote, “Don jazzy took me in and treated me like his own son. I’ll be eternally grateful to him for sacrifices he made towards the growth of my career.

“His selflessness and efforts towards me and the entire Mavin crew is one that is admirable and worthy of emulation. A true KING with a large heart, full of kindness and ready to accommodate even more people.”