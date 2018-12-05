Olamide, Ayuba, Osupa, others for One Lagos Fiesta

Related News

Popular musicians, Olamide, Teni, Slimcase, Mr Real, Humblesmith, Blackky, Mr P, Adewale Ayuba, Saheed Osupa, among many others are billed to perform at the 2018 One Lagos Fiesta.

The eight day, non-stop, celebration will hold simultaneously in five different designated locations in Lagos from December 24 to 31.

The venues include Agege stadium Agege, Barbeach, Epe, Ikorodu, Badagry and Victoria Island, culminating in a grand finale at Eko Atlantic City.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Steve Ayorinde, said this while formally announcing activities for this year’s show.

“As a government, we are encouraged by the noticeable achievements recorded as a result of hosting this event and we are taking advantage of this year’s edition to fete millions of Lagosian who have supported this initiative running for the 4th consecutive year.

“The One Lagos Fiesta draws parallel with other international cross over events in the world especially in the countdown night of December 31. It will also feature support from Star Lager as the beer brand will be on-ground to provide attendees non-stop refreshments all through the week-long event and with the unique features associated with the fiesta. It is also anticipated to attract over 2million direct participants across the state and over 90million viewers via live television and live streaming on social media,” Mr. Ayorinde said.

Tagged ‘A December to Remember,’ he added that the event would also feature trending DJs , MCs running from 6.00 p.m. till 12 midnight .

Other festivities, according to him, are kiddies corner, which would run from 12.00p.m to 6.00p.m with various activities like bouncing Castle, Rodeo Bull, Carrousels, among others, as well as cultural performances, stage plays and talent hunt, otherwise known as Lagos Grows Talent, a grassroots’ competition which provides a platform for youths to compete using their talents in the areas of music, dance, comedy and other creative activities.

Mr Ayorinde also announced the introduction of a raffle draw as part of this year’s fiesta for the purpose of winning a brand new saloon car.

Giving details, he said: “The competition is open to only residents of Lagos State who are up to 18 years of age and are in possession of a valid Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). Every individual that resides in Lagos and wishes to participate is a potential winner of the vehicle.

“Entries will open on December 6 and close on December 26. The entries will be submitted strictly online through the OLF website, while the winner is expected to emerge through a raffle draw which will be conducted on the December 31 at the Eko Atlantic City venue. There are other consolation prizes to be won.”