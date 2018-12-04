Nigerian musician, Small Doctor, released on bail

Related News

A popular singer, Small Doctor, has been released on bail barely 24 hours after he was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and allegedly threatening violence against a police officer.

The singer whose real name is Adekunle Temitope, was arrested and paraded by the Lagos Police Command on Monday.

The singer was arraigned on Tuesday at the Ebute Metta Magistrate court, alongside the three other persons arrested with him in Oshodi, Lagos.

His manager had on Monday told PREMIUM TIMES the gun found on Small Doctor was duly licensed.

During her ruling on Tuesday, the chief magistrate, A. O. Komolafe, advised the musician and others arraigned alongside him to be of good behaviour.

Other respondents counselled to be of good behaviour by the magistrate in the suit marked 3564/2018 are: Dare Osho, Sanusi Lateef and Hussein Darego.

Mrs Komolafe gave the advice while delivering a ruling in a motion exparte brought before the court by the police from the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti-Yaba, Lagos, seeking an order against the musician and others.

At the proceeding, the musician was represented by Yakubu Eleto, Akeem Shittu and other lawyers.

The police in a motion exparte filed and argued by Cyril Ajifor, an assistant superintendent of police, asked the court for an order requiring the musician and other respondents to execute or enter into a pledge with sureties to keep the peace in Shogunle and its environs of Lagos, for a period of one year.

He also added that they should not for that period engage, recruit, instigate or incite any member of the community to cause breach of public peace or disturb peace within or outside the community. He also asked for any other order the court may deem fit.

The motion exparte was supported with a seven-paragraph affidavit deposed to by an inspector, Kasali Saturani, who stated how the respondents were found with a double-barrel pistol at Shogunle area of the State.

Upon hearing from the police lawyer, the presiding chief magistrate released Small Doctor and other respondents to two sureties with N5 million bond each.

She also made an order banning them for a period of one year, not to engage, recruit, instigate or incite any member of the Shogunle community and Lagos State by extension.

She also cautioned them against causing a breach of public peace or disturbing the peace within or outside the community and Lagos State.