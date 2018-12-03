Police arrest Nigerian musician, Small Doctor, for ‘unlawful’ gun possession

Related News

A popular musician, Small Doctor, whose real name is Adekunle Temitope, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for unlawful possession of a firearm and for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, revealed this on Monday while parading the musician alongside three other suspects.

Mr Imohimi said, “It was alleged that some unknown men, four of them, in an unregistered green SUV had brought out a gun and threatened a policeman that if he does not leave the road, they will shoot him.”

He explained that believing that the accused were armed robbers, he sent out his officials who eventually arrested them.

He said the accused were brought to the police headquarters for interrogation.

Mr Imohimi added that it was at that point it was discovered that one of them was Small Doctor.

“They were arrested in possession of a functional rifle, cartridge and some of their personal belongings,” he said.

He said Small Doctor and others arrested will be charged to court.

Confirming the incident in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Small Doctor’s manager, Segun Raheem, said his artiste indeed owns a personal rifle.

He said, “Yes, Small Doctor was arrested and paraded today by the police but I can confirm to you that the rifle is licensed and it’s for his personal protection. He was on his way to catch an appointment when he was stopped by the police and the arm was discovered during the search.”

“He tried to explain himself but the police didn’t hear him well and he was arrested and immediately dialled his station. They are still at the police station and there is an investigation ongoing to find out the license of the riffle.”

Later on Monday evening, the Lagos police spokesperson, Chike Oti, also told PREMIUM TIMES the musician was also being investigated for an earlier offence.

“Small Doctor is currently under investigation for firing live ammunition at the Agege stadium after a show on November 27, 2018,” he said.

.

“He was arrested and taken to the state CID for questioning. He was alleged to have fired a gun; the pellets from the gun injured four people who were rushed to the hospital. Small Doctor will be charged to court for prosecution,” Mr Oti said.

A former bus conductor, Small Doctor came close to the music scene as a commercial bike rider who offered his service to many street artists and ran errands at Alaba International Market, Lagos.

He was discovered by one of his customers, DJ Real of Eko FM, who gave him his first break.

His debut album, “Omo Iya Teacher,” was released in 2015, and it featured Mz Kiss, Olamide, Seriki and Qdot.