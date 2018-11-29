Mr Eazi drops ‘Lagos to London’ documentary

Related News

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, has released a new documentary to serve as a visual interpretation of his ‘Lagos to London’ Mixtape.

Mr Eazi, who broke the news to his followers on Twitter on Thursday, also gave further details about the documentary.

He wrote: @mreazi “My documentary is live on Rollingstone get ready. “I want to shed some light on how music is consumed in Nigeria.

“The world needs to know that the music scene in Lagos isn’t just afrobeats, there’s afropop, alternative music, there’s a dance scene.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Lagos to London’ film showcases afrobeats gradual penetration into the London market, which is described as ‘the backyard of Lagos.’

Mr Eazi recalled how he decided to leave his job to sell pre-owned phones in July of 2016.

“At that time my music was not even getting played on the radio in Nigeria, it’s so funny, my music started out in Ghana, moved to the U.K. and then to Nigeria.

“To this day, the U.K. is my number one streaming location on Apple Music and Spotify,” the singer said.

Mr Eazi hinted in the documentary that afrobeat has continued to spread globally in ways that would be hard to imagine five years ago.

“The other day I saw the K-Pop group Bangtan Boys (BTS) put out a song, and my fans were tagging me.

“Mr Eazi, the beat in this song sounds like something you would have done, obviously the song was inspired by African drums.

“At the end of the day, the next time a BTS fan hears a Mr. Eazi record, they’re gonna think it’s familiar, it’s all helping,” he said.

Mr Eazi also confirmed on Twitter that the ‘Lagos to London’ mix tape has hit 79 million streams and still counting.

“79+ Million STREAMS and counting, that’s how many times you guys have listened to tracks from the new mixtape ‘Lagos to London’.

“Thank you for coming on this journey with me.”

Mr Eazi has won back the hearts of Nigerian Twitter users with his recent projects after he got on the wrong side in an interview he insinuated that Nigerian singers were imitating his ‘Ghanaian’ style of music.

(NAN)