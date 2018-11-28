How I battled depression, suicidal thoughts – Mo’Cheddah

Related News

Nigerian rapper, Modupe-Oreoluwa Ola, aka Mo’Cheddah has opened up about her secret battles with depression and suicidal thoughts in a recent interview with DANG Network.

Mo’Cheddah broke into the Nigerian pop scene in the 2000s before exiting the scene in 2016, at a point when she was being touted as the next big thing.

She talked about being in the music industry as a 16-year old and how hostile the industry was.

The 28-year-old singer also declared she never knew hate till she came into the music industry, saying she was really hated by her much older colleagues, especially after she won the Channel O music award.

“The industry was hostile… I would be performing and they would turn off my microphone because the A-list artist doesn’t like me. I didn’t get it, I didn’t know there was hate… I never knew hate. How do I meet a legend and I kneel down to say hi to her and she is like ”Get off me”, a woman I have looked up to for years, the industry was hostile,” she stated.

And in the second part of the clip, she revealed how she almost took her life but had to stop because she knew her death would terribly affect her husband who was then her boyfriend.

On depression and contemplating suicide

“I felt as I had failed, especially because I had thought that business will pick up. They had so much hate for me, they started bad-mouthing me to people, to companies, to producers, so I was kind of blacklisted, so you know all that time people were saying, where is Mo’Cheddah, nobody wanted to work with me because they hated me and they wanted to do everything in their power to ruin me and I felt God forsook me, sadness consumed me.

“I googled ”there is this darkness inside me” and I saw a lot of people had it, they were talking about depression. The only reason I did not kill myself, first I didn’t know how I will kill myself. I thought about it so many times… I thought of drowning myself in the 3rd Mainland Bridge, at times I wanted it to be quick, so I will be praying that God should just kill me.”

Mo’ Cheddah released her debut studio album, Franchise Celebrity, while signed to Knighthouse Entertainment. The album was preceded by the 2009 promotional single “If You Want Me”, which shot her into the limelight.