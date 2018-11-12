Simi, Wande Coal thrill London fans in sold-out concerts

Related News

Nigerian singers, Simisola Ogunleye a.k.a Simi and Oluwatobi Ojosipe aka Wande Coal pulled off electrifying performances at their individual sold out concerts in London.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Wande Coal held his concert at the over 2, 000 capacity Indigo at the O2 Arena, Simi took to the 800 capacity O2 Academy on Sunday night.

The show was Simi’s first London show and she performed some of her hit songs sharing the stage with Falz, The Bahd Guy, Adekunle Gold.

Meanwhile, Wande Coal, whose show was co-hosted by Basketmouth, took the guests on a musical journey with a live band and surprise performances from Burna Boy and Naira Marley.

However, both concerts went wild when superstar singer Wizkid, dropped by to surprise Simi and Wande Coal at their respective events.

Reacting to the surprise, Simi took to her Instagram page @simplysimi to thank him for the honour. She said, “Wizzzzz Ayo Starboy!!! He surprised me backstage.

“I didn’t even have my wig on. He showed up for me. I am so thankful to you for being a part of this day for me. God bless you!!!” Simi said.

Following the shows, fans took to social media to give raving reviews about the shows and praised Wizkid’s support.

@Afrokonnect tweeted, “Wizkid showed up at Wande Coal’s show and Simi’s show in London, same night. Wizkid is a legend. Both shows were sold out. Africa to the world.”

@Walebello said, “Massive congratulations Simi. Dreams do come true.”

@Gunner_winnie said, “Wizkid showing up for Wande Coal and Simi in one night is the most beautiful thing ever. One love.”

@DSBAma tweeted, “You can really Wande Coal’s music in your chest. His concert was so good.”

NAN reports that Simi, who recently released a new single ‘Lovin’, is set to hold the Lagos edition of the concert in December.

