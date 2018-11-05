VIDEO: 2face weeps as wife, baby mama settle rift

Related News

Singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face or 2Baba, broke down in tears on Sunday after his wife, Annie Idibia, and his first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, settled their rift.

The reconciliation occurred at Crescendo Lounge in Ikeja, Lagos while the viral video surfaced online on Monday.

While the circumstances around the reconciliation are unclear, 2face can be heard in the video expressing how happy and moved to tears he is as a result of the two women patching up a longtime feud.

Pero and Annie, who were erstwhile sworn enemies, finally hugged each other to the delight of guests at an event while 2face’s popular hit track, One Love, played in the background.

2face wept uncontrollably on Pero’s shoulders before Annie stepped in and they hugged.

2face fathered three children with Pero while Sumbo Ajaba and Annie Idibia bore two children each.

Pero, 40, who is based in the U.S., is the daughter of a wealthy Nigerian businessman, Jide Adeniyi.

There has been a lot of drama between 2Baba, Annie and Pero in the past couple of years – from Pero’s sister calling Annie out on Instagram to photos of Pero and 2face kissing in a club surfacing

online.

Their frosty relationship took a front burner when photos of 2Face Idibia reportedly kissing Pero at the singer’s nightclub back in

2015 broke the Internet.

Their rift can be traced back to 2015 and 2016 when they both called each other out on social media for the first time.

“I am aware of the photo’s circulating the Internet with my husband and Pero Adeniyi. I want to state officially that I was not in that space at that time and therefore there was no confrontation between myself and Pero Adeniyi.”

“Pero Adeniyi and this momentary indiscretion pose no threat whatsoever to my relationship with my husband. As a matter of fact, for all of our children’s’ sake, I do encourage cordial relationships with parties involved.”

“This year, my focus is solely on God, family and my career which doesn’t give me the luxury of paying attention to any distractions,” Annie said in a statement at the time

2face dated Pero in 2005 after an armed robbery attack in his Festac apartment left him and his siblings injured and traumatized. Amidst a very turbulent relationship, Pero gave 2Baba three kids.

See the video below