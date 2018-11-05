MTV Emas: Tiwa Savage beats Davido, others to win Best African Act

Tiwa Savage won the ‘Best African Act’ category at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards.
The awards held on Sunday night, at the Bizkaia Arena, Bilbao in Spain.
Tiwa faced stiff competition from Davido, Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinski (Kenya), Shekinah (South Africa) but came tops.
Tiwa who becomes the first female artist to achieve this honour was present on stage to receive her award, which she dedicated to her son, Jamil, and her fans.
Camila Cabello and Nicki Minaj were the big winners at the MTV Emas.
Camila, 21, who came in with six nominations emerged the night’s biggest winner, picking up four honours.
She won the awards for ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Video’, ‘Best US Act’ and ‘Best Song’.
Her album “Camila” had reached the top of US charts in January, and the audio version of her hit single ‘Havana’, which features rapper Young Thug, has been viewed over 1.3 billion times on YouTube.
Nicki Minaj also received three awards for ‘Best New Artist’, ‘Best Look’ and ‘Best Hip Hop.’
The 2018 MTV EMAs which kicked off with an hour long red-carpet show, was hosted by US actress and singer, Hailee Steinfeld, and saw opening performances from Nicki Minaj Little Mix performing ‘Woman Like Me.’
The night also featured the likes of Jason Derulo, Janet Jackson, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Rosalia, David Guetta, Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, Jack & Jack, Little Mix and more taking to the stage to deliver explosive performances.
See the full list of winners below
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) Winner
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Nyashinski (Kenya)
Shekinah (South Africa)
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello (Winner)
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande (No Tears left to cry)
Camila Cabello (Havana ft. Young Thug) (Winner)
Childish Gambino (This Is America)
Lil Dicky (Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown)
The Carters (APES**T)
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande (No tears left to cry)
Bebe Rexha (Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line)
Camila Cabello (Havana ft. Young Thug) Winner
Drake (God’s Plan)
Post Malone (Rockstar ft. 21 Savage)
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa (Winner)
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
BEST NEW ARTIST
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B (Winner)
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
BEST LOOK
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj (Winner)
Post Malone
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj (Winner)
Travis Scott
BEST LIVE
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes (Winner)
The Carters
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds Of Summer (Winner)
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco (Winner)
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Twenty-one pilots
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello (Winner)
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BIGGEST FANS
BTS (Winner)
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST WORLD STAGE
Clean Bandit (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)
Charli XCX (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)
David Guetta (Trafalgar Square, UK 2017)
Jason Derulo (Isle of MTV Malta 2018)
Post Malone (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)
Migos (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)
J Cole (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)
Nick Jonas (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018)
Alessia Cara (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018) (Winner)
BEST PUSH
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don’t We (November 2017)
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
BEST US ACT
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Shawn Mendes (Winner)
BEST KOREAN ACT:
Loona (Winner)
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT:
Little Mix (Winner)
GLOBAL ICON:
Janet Jackson