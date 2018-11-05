MTV Emas: Tiwa Savage beats Davido, others to win Best African Act

Related News

Tiwa Savage won the ‘Best African Act’ category at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The awards held on Sunday night, at the Bizkaia Arena, Bilbao in Spain.

Tiwa faced stiff competition from Davido, Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinski (Kenya), Shekinah (South Africa) but came tops.

Tiwa who becomes the first female artist to achieve this honour was present on stage to receive her award, which she dedicated to her son, Jamil, and her fans.

Camila Cabello and Nicki Minaj were the big winners at the MTV Emas.

Camila, 21, who came in with six nominations emerged the night’s biggest winner, picking up four honours.

She won the awards for ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Video’, ‘Best US Act’ and ‘Best Song’.

Her album “Camila” had reached the top of US charts in January, and the audio version of her hit single ‘Havana’, which features rapper Young Thug, has been viewed over 1.3 billion times on YouTube.

Nicki Minaj also received three awards for ‘Best New Artist’, ‘Best Look’ and ‘Best Hip Hop.’

The 2018 MTV EMAs which kicked off with an hour long red-carpet show, was hosted by US actress and singer, Hailee Steinfeld, and saw opening performances from Nicki Minaj Little Mix performing ‘Woman Like Me.’

The night also featured the likes of Jason Derulo, Janet Jackson, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Rosalia, David Guetta, Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, Jack & Jack, Little Mix and more taking to the stage to deliver explosive performances.

See the full list of winners below

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) Winner

Distruction Boyz (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Nyashinski (Kenya)

Shekinah (South Africa)

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello (Winner)

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande (No Tears left to cry)

Camila Cabello (Havana ft. Young Thug) (Winner)

Childish Gambino (This Is America)

Lil Dicky (Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown)

The Carters (APES**T)

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande (No tears left to cry)

Bebe Rexha (Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line)

Camila Cabello (Havana ft. Young Thug) Winner

Drake (God’s Plan)

Post Malone (Rockstar ft. 21 Savage)

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa (Winner)

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

BEST NEW ARTIST

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B (Winner)

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

BEST LOOK

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj (Winner)

Post Malone

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj (Winner)

Travis Scott

BEST LIVE

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes (Winner)

The Carters

BEST ROCK

5 Seconds Of Summer (Winner)

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco (Winner)

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Twenty-one pilots

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello (Winner)

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BIGGEST FANS

BTS (Winner)

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE

Clean Bandit (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)

Charli XCX (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)

David Guetta (Trafalgar Square, UK 2017)

Jason Derulo (Isle of MTV Malta 2018)

Post Malone (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)

Migos (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)

J Cole (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)

Nick Jonas (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018)

Alessia Cara (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018) (Winner)

BEST PUSH

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)

Why Don’t We (November 2017)

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

Bishop Briggs (January 2018)

Superorganism (February 2018)

Jessie Reyez (March 2018)

Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)

Lil Xan (May 2018)

Sigrid (June 2018)

Chloe x Halle (July 2018)

Bazzi (August 2018)

Jorja Smith (September 2018)

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Shawn Mendes (Winner)

BEST KOREAN ACT:

Loona (Winner)

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT:

Little Mix (Winner)

GLOBAL ICON:

Janet Jackson