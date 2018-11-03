MTV EMA: Jason Derulo, David Guetta, others to perform

Related News

MTV on Saturday announced its star-studded performance line-up for the 2018 MTV EMAs.

They include international pop sensations Little Mix, pop star Bebe Rexha, superstar DJ/producer David Guetta and platinum-selling musician, Jason Derulo.

These artists will join previously announced host and performer Hailee Steinfeld, Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Rosalía, Panic and at the Disco.

Others are Alessia Cara, Marshmello, Bastille, Anne-Marie, Jack & Jack and “Global Icon” award recipient, Janet Jackson.

They will all perform at the MTV EMAs which will be broadcast live globally from Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Biscay, Spain, on DStv channel 130 on Sunday.

Latin Pop’s breakthrough star Sofia Reyes will open this year’s red carpet pre-show with a performance, in addition to presenting an award during the main show.

In addition to Reyes, model Jourdan Dunn and actor Terry Crews are added as presenters, joining previously announced stars Lindsay Lohan, Anitta, Debby Ryan, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, and Netflix stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna.

Representing the African continent at the awards are the six nominees for the Best African Act category; Davido (Nigeria), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC),

Nyashinski (Kenya) and Shekhinah (South Africa).

They join the 26-year-old Nigerian, Hauwa Ojeifo, nominated in the first MTV EMA Generation Change Award.