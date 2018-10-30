Rose May features Mayorkun in “50 50 Loving”

Related News

Austria-based Nigerian pop singer, Rose May, has featured DMW artiste, Mayorkun, in a new single titled “50 50, Loving.”

Popular music producer, Kiddominant, produced the love track while the video was shot at various exotic locations in Nigeria.

Asked the inspiration behind her song with the “Bobo” crooner, she said, “The song was inspired by Kiddominant. It was actually his idea. He sent the idea to me and I said it would appeal to the Nigerian audience. The song basically talks about the need for a relationship to be balanced and not one-sided.”

Rose May, who is the younger sister of the Bayern Munich forward, David Alaba, also added that she is currently in Nigeria to familiarise with the media and stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

“I am home because I want my music to have African influence. I try to find and nurture my own sound. I am not where I want to be yet; so, I am determined to work harder. I really love African music. My fans in Austria listen to African music, as it is a big thing. ‘Nigerianizing’ my sound won’t be authentic to me.

”The music I have been doing so far is pop music and it won’t be authentic to me like switching from pop to Afro sound. There is a very healthy line between Afro sound and pop. I would call my genre of music Afro-fusion,” She said.

The singer, who said she ditched football for music also added that she is keen on working with Yemi Alade.

Besides showcasing her talent at the 2015 Austria Music Awards, she wrote and performed the theme song of the 2017 Special Olympic World Winter Games in the Central European country.