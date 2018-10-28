Nigerian nominated for MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Related News

A 26-year-old Nigerian, Hauwa Ojeifo, has been nominated for the ‘Generation Change Award’ at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Award.

The MTV EMA Generation Change Award is a new category created to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world.

The Generation Change Award would be presented during the MTV EMA Awards, which holds in Bilbao, Spain, on November 4.

Ms Ojeifo is the creator of a walk-in and mental health crisis helpline and an anonymous women-only mental health support group, called Safe Place.

She has been nominated alongside four other persons namely Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez, Sonita Alizadeh, Mohamed Al Jounde and Ellen Jones.

Martinez is a climate activist/ hip-hop artist leading an environmental movement while Mohamad is a 17-year-old Syrian refugee who built a school in a refugee camp in Lebanon when he was just 12 years old.

Sonita uses her rap lyrics and powerful voice to help end child marriage while Ellen is a 20-year-old LGBTQ+ rights activist from the UK.

The organisers noted in a statement that the nominees are tackling some of the world’s toughest problems in substantial ways.

Hauwa would also join Nigerian music superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage, who have been nominated in the Best African Act category at the MTV EMA.

Speaking ahead of the awards ceremony, executive vice president and managing director for Viacom International Media Networks and BET International, Alex Okosi, said young people around the world are stepping up and playing a huge part in driving solutions to make the world a better place.

“We are excited for Hauwa Ojeifo to be representing Africa among this amazing group of nominees for this powerful and important award,” he said.

The 2018 MTV EMA will air live on November 4 at 9:00 p.m. CET in nearly 180 countries across the globe.