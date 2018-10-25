Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ hits 1 million views within 24 hours

Related News

Wizkid’s video for his song ‘Fever,’ has recorded over one million views on YouTube, 24 hours after its release.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the music has made Wizkid the first Nigerian singer to have two songs gathering one million views in 24 hours.

The 28 year-old first achieved the feat in 2017 with the video for his collaboration with American singer, Drake, ‘One dance’ and has shattered the same record one year after with ‘Fever’.

NAN also reports that upon the release of ‘Fever’ on YouTube, fans were shocked to see Tiwa Savage, who made an unexpected cameo, in intimate scenes with Wizkid.

Speculations about the true status of their rumoured relationship began to trend on social media, building conversations that translated to YouTube views.

While the frenzy went on, both Wizkid and Tiwa Savage went on their social media pages to profess their friendships stating that they were simply best friends.

He wrote on his Instagram page @wizkidayo and wrote, “This one is special to me. Made a movie with my best friend.”

Similarly, Tiwa Savage @tiwasavage wrote, “Love you Starboy. Best friends till the end.”

NAN reports that ‘Fever’ is one of the only two solo singles Wizkid has released in 2018.

The other, ‘Master Groove’ has no video yet. (NAN)