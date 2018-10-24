Nigerians react as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage get sensual in “Fever” video

Related News

Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, have got people talking with the recent release of “Fever” visuals.

The music video, produced under the exclusive license of RCA Records, is dominated by explicit sexual scenes and has again stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Tiwa portrayed Wizkid’s love interest in the steamy video of the latter’s hit song.

The video captures a shirtless Wizkid in bed singing with a scantily dressed Tiwa who can not seem to get her hands off the Starboy. The romantic scenes appear to have taken the shine of the song as reactions have been centered on the theme.

This has sparked a huge debate online as to whether the artistes are actually in a romantic relationship or not.

Both artistes have never admitted to a romantic relationship but some fans believe that with this video, they may have just confirmed that they are indeed an item.

Tiwa’s ex-husband, Teebillz, has also been dragged into the debate.

A few weeks back Teebillz described Wizkid as his little brother and added that he can not be romantically involved with his ex-wife.

Wizkid was recently called out by one of his baby mamas for allegedly being a deadbeat father.

Tiwa’s marriage to Teebillz crashed following allegations of infidelity and drug abuse.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter

@Ijebubadoo “Tiwa can be with whoever she pleases. A relationship isn’t an ownership, once a person leaves you & decides they owe you no loyalty anymore, you have to stop feeling entitled. Whoever they proceed to be with, can never be disrespectful to you because you’re not entitled anymore.”

@ Justdoit9ja “I think Tiwa stoop so low to this fever video vixen for Wizkid.. Girl you don pass this level na probably she might be cooking for don jazzy and all while she was married to Teebillz. Yet we all blamed him for everything that happened then.”

@Babygiwa “I like the Fever video, it was intentional and very necessary especially as he is just coming from a place of bad energy surrounding him.”

@aoasuni “You see, Nobody should come here on this Twitter and tell us Wizkid and Tiwa are not knacking. I don’t care if people are saying it’s stunt. In every lie, there’s an iota of truth.’That said, the chemistry between them looked real and I approve of how Tiwa was ministering to Wizkid. Everywhere was indeed stew.”

@TheUchay “The Bestie relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa is the type I want .See romance everywhere in this video.”

@KessGH “Just because you see WizKid and Tiwa flirting in a music video, you think they have an affair in real life. It is just like saying Kanayo o Kanayo is a ritualist because you see him do that in movies.”

@Olumidetweet “This video is so unfair to Teebillz now, how the guy go cope with this one now? Wizkid and Tiwa.”

@digitaldidan “Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are making things official for you all who like teaching him how to be a parent his ex’s kids. This is beyond just entertainment.”

@Adesiyandoyin ” I don’t like defending patriarchal princesses against misogyny, but Tiwa should be able to do whatever she likes with her body or brand.”

@Juwon_vybz “If you were in Teebillz shoes, You’d probably be contemplating suicide after what Tiwa and Wizkid did.”

Check out the video below: