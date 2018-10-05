Davido, Tiwa Savage, others make 2018 MTV EMAs Nominees list

Related News

Nigerian music exports, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido; and Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known as Tiwa Savage, have been nominated for this year’s MTV EMAs.

The DMW boss and Mavin Records first lady are up against their African counterparts, including Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinkski (Kenya) and Shekhinah (South Africa) as nominees for “Best African Acts.”

Excited about the new feat, Davido took to his Instagram page to share the big announcement.

“Thank you @mtvema !! LETS WIN THIS FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A ROW AND MAKE THIS MY 3rd MTV EMA AWARD! ❤️❤️❤️🔊🔊🇳🇬🇳🇬🌍🌍🙏🏽 ONE LOVE!!” he said.

On the world stage, Camila Cabello leads this year’s awards with six nominations closely followed by Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who have five nods each.

The 2018 MTV EMAs is scheduled to hold on November 4 in Bilbao, Spain.

See full list of nominees below.

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Distruction Boyz (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Nyashinski (Kenya)

Shekinah (South Africa)

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – No tears left to cry

Camila Cabello – Havana ft. Young Thug

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Lil Dicky – Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown

The Carters – APES**T

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – No tears left to cry

Bebe Rexha – Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line

Camila Cabello – Havana ft. Young Thug

Drake – God’s Plan

Post Malone – Rockstar ft. 21 Savage

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

BEST NEW

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

BEST LOOK

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST LIVE

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

BEST ROCK

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Twenty one pilots

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BIGGEST FANS

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE

Clean Bandit – MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX – MTV Crashes Plymouth,UK 2017

David Guetta – Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo – Isle of MTV Malta 201

Post Malone – Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos – Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole – Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas – MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Alessia Cara – MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)

Why Don’t We (November 2017)

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

Bishop Briggs (January 2018)

Superorganism (February 2018)

Jessie Reyez (March 2018)

Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)

Lil Xan (May 2018)

Sigrid (June 2018)

Chloe x Halle (July 2018)

Bazzi (August 2018)

Jorja Smith (September 2018)

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone