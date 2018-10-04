Nigerian singer Juggernaut dies in car crash

Juggernaut [photo: PlusGist]
Juggernaut [photo: PlusGist]

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Egbeoluwa Ademilade, popularly known as Juggernaut, is dead.

The deceased who was signed to Seun Anikulapo-Kuti’s record label, died on Sunday after his car crashed into a trailer with no backlights in Lagos.

His record label, 5ive Music Group and Black Haus Entertainment, confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

He started out his music career as a member and the only rapper in a group of three called the Triple X Entertainment.

His band mates include May D (Moyukun Awodunmila) and Faloads (Femi Falode).

Jugger, as friends fondly called him, attended Corona Nursery and Primary School, Gbagada; King’s College, Lagos, got admitted to Babcock University but attained a Bachelors of Art at Evangel Christian School of America.

In August, he released his “Retouch Your Swag” single, which premiered on Cloud9.

Until his death, he was a brother, friend and father.

He was laid to rest on Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text based advert here, call +2348098788999

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.