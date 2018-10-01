MI, Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold, Simi thrill Lagos fans at Nickfest

Related News

Nigerian musicians, M.I Abaga, Mayorkun, Simi and Adekunle Gold were the star performers at the annual family-centric festival, Nickfest.

The event held at Balmoral Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday and Sunday.

The venue came alive again during their exhilarating performances, which set the audience in a delightful mood.

The excitement continued as children of all ages in attendance witnessed the arrival of their favourite Nickelodeon cartoon characters live at the festival.

They included SpongeBob Square Pants, Rubble Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol, as well as the feisty and fun Dora the Explorer.

NickFest host of the day, celebrity On-Air personality, Ik Osakioduwa, and Nigeria’s Got Talent maiden edition winner, Amarachi, kept the mood alive with their comic delivery.

In his remarks, The Executive Vice President and Managing Director for VIMN Africa and BET International, Alex Okosi, reiterated the idea behind the event.

“We have translated our hugely popular and family-centric TV entertainment content to an event experience that resonates with audiences.

We had an incredible show of support from parents and kids at the 1st edition last year and this 2nd edition turn out for Nickfest in Nigeria has gained even more fans. At VIMN Africa, we are grateful for the valued support from our partner Maltina and the new associate sponsors in bringing NickFest to Lagos again,” he noted.

The slime challenge, a favourite section at the festival, saw the likes of MTV’s Folu Storms, Cool FM’s Mannie and IK Osakioduwa get slimed several times over to raise awareness and funds for indigent Children’s Trust project.

This follows last year’s success which saw Nigerian top entertainers such as Mr. P (Paul of P-Square), Chioma Akpotha, Ill Bliss and Mr. Eazi do same