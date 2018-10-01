Wizkid drops first official singles of 2018

Nigerian Afropop star, Ayo Balogun, has finally released two new singles titled “Fever” and “Master Groove”.

The Starboy had promised his fans that he would release new music on October 1.

The tracks are Wizkid’s first official singles of 2018 despite featuring on a number of hit releases.

Produced by Blaq Jerzee, “Fever” is a mid-tempo love song that sees Wizkid describe an intense romantic relationship.

The Phantom-produced “Master Groove” on the other hand is an infectious Afrobeats tune that sees Wizkid call out his girl to the dance floor.

Both songs are expected to be included in Wizkid’s third studio album, Made In Lagos, set to drop later in the year.

