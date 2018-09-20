OsunDecides: Davido steals show at Adeleke’s campaign rallies

Pop star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has remained the star attraction on his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s campaign trail in the last few days.

Mr. Adeleke is vying to be governor of Osun State under the Peoples Democratic Party

The senator representing Osun west defeated Akin Ogunbiyi in the PDP primary to clinch the ticket.

Davido, 22, alongside his record label mates have been in Osun State in the last few days soliciting votes for the PDP candidate popularly known as the ‘dancing senator’.

At the Osogbo, Iwo, llesha, Ede leg of the rally, a mammoth crowd struggled to catch a glimpse of him. The turnout at all the campaign venues can be likened to a sold-out concert.

On Wednesday, the singer arrived Osogbo for a mega rally donning PDP regalia. Davido thrilled the teeming crowd to dance moves alongside his equally energetic uncle. He also urged attendees and PDP faithful to come with their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to the venue of the rallies.

But some Nigerians have raised concerns over his absence from the National Youth Service orientation exercise, which ended on Monday. Davido, 26, was one of the 2,152 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members sworn-in at the NYSC orientation camp, Ipaja in August.

The singer on Friday announced that he has to cut short his tour to return home for the mandatory NYSC commitment. Instead, the singer and his label mates have been touring major towns in Osun State.

Some Nigerians have also taken to social media to express divergent views over what they describe as Davido’s repeated flouting of NYSC policies.

