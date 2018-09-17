Cobhams Asuquo drops new song ‘Starlight’

Acclaimed Nigerian music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, has released a new song titled “Starlight”.

The track is the latest installment by the ‘One Hit’ crooner as he continues to advance his singing career.

Cobhams said it is a love song dedicated to lovers and everyone hoping to find true love.

“This song is for that Starlight in your life,” the singer said in an email to PREMIUM TIMES by his office.

“Starlight is light reflected from the stars that illuminate your way. It never goes out, it’s there, day and night (the Sun is also a star).

This song speaks to that. It’s my love letter, my ‘thank you’ for always being there.

“To the one who stayed when things were rough, to the one who encouraged when I was glum, to the one who noticed when I was off and to the one who caused me to hum (just so you know, stars hum). To the Starlights in our lives.”

Cobhams’ creative genius has been felt in the career of artistes within and outside Nigeria including Asa, TuFace, Diamond Platinum, Bez, Omawumi, Angelique Kidjo, Waje, Vanessa Mdee, Banky W, Timi Dakolo, among others.

He has also worked with Bono on the One Campaign and has also shared the stage with international acts such as Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Common, Cold Play and Pearl Jam.

