Falz, Simi, Adekunle Gold, others to headline Nickfest

Nigerian musicians, Falz, Simi, Adekunle Gold and Mayokun, are billed to perform at NickFest, which holds at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on September 29 and 30.

Nickelodeon’s superstar cartoon characters, SpongeBob Square Pants, Rubble Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol, as well as the feisty and fun Dora the Explorer are also scheduled to grace the event.

The Executive Vice President and Managing Director for VIMN Africa and BET International, Alex Okosi, confirmed the line up at an event in Lagos on Thursday.

He said, “NickFest delivers an amazing experience for families to enjoy the best of Nickelodeon. We are thrilled to bring the festival back to Nigeria in partnership with Maltina for a second consecutive year. Aside from creating an opportunity for attendees to give to a good cause, NickFest serves as an avenue for children to have fun with their favourite Nickelodeon characters and for adults to let loose and unleash their inner child.”

TV personality, Ikponmwosa “IK” Osakioduwa returns as a host while Nigeria’s Got Talent maiden edition winner, Amarachi, will join him as the co-host.

The organisers added that the Celebrity Slime Challenge would be the highlight of NickFest.

It will see personalities slimed green in an effort to raise awareness and funds for children support through NGO projects in Nigeria.

This follows last year’s success which saw Nigerian top entertainers such as Mr. P (Paul of P-Square), Chioma Akpotha, Ill Bliss and Mr. Eazi covered in slime in order to raise awareness and funds for the indigent Children’s Trust project.