Wizkid owes $18,000 child support – Babymama

Wizkid’s second babymama, Binta Diallo, has claimed that the pop star owes about $18,000 for child support.

Binta, a U.S.-based Guinean, was delivered of a son for the singer in 2017. She shared the messy details on Instagram on Tuesday.

She also revealed that she didn’t sue him because the singer’s family begged to settle out of court in order to avoid immigration problems.

According to the documents, Wizkid is expected to pay a monthly child support but has since defaulted.

The child, who is Wizkid’s second son, bears a striking resemblance with the boyish-looking singer and lives in the U.S. with his mum.

He was named Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Jnr after his famous father.

Binta also shared photos of the agreement papers that were reportedly signed by their lawyers.

Sharing the documents and emails, she said, “These are some of the agreements/settlements that was provided by our lawyers which were supposed to be resolved outside court by February 2018.

”I didn’t sue him or take the case to court because some of his family members begged. They also said that Wiz himself wants to settle everything with the lawyers without involving the courts because he didn’t want to get in trouble with immigration.”

The drama began on Saturday after Wizkid tweeted (he has since deleted the tweet) that he planned to build schools in every African country. Shortly after the tweet, his baby mamas attacked him on social media alleging that he needs to take care of his children first.

Wizkid or his team are yet respond to the allegations.

Wizkid, 28, has three children with three different women. He fathered a son, Zion, with his manager, Jada Pollock in November 2017.

Little Zion is the third son the singer would father in six years.

The singer also welcomed a son, Boluwatife, with his then teenage girlfriend, Oluwanishola Ogudu, five years ago when he was just 21.