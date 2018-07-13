Phyno, Simi, Kizz Daniel, Pasuma sign up for City of Friends event

Related News

Nigerian music stars, Phyno, Simi, Kiss Daniel, Pasuma,9ice, and Harrysong, are billed to perform at the City of Friends event.

The event, an initiative of 33 Export Beer, is in commemoration of the United Nations’ World Friendship Day celebrated around the world on July 30.

It takes place in Calabar from July 28-29 and in Lagos from August 3- 4.The artistes were introduced at an official media unveil event held at the Nigerian Breweries Headquarters, Iganmu Lagos on Friday.

Top comedians Gordons and MC Shakara, and Debs, are also billed to thrill the audience to rib-cracking jokes at the concert. While Dj Big N and DJ Kentalky were announced as the official deejays.

Phyno, who is fresh off his new endorsement with Life beer, said he would thrill audience to his signature Igbo verses and charisma. Simi said she will be bringing her charm and beautiful voice to the party as she graces the stage alongside the likes of Kiss Daniel, and Fuji Maestro, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

This year’s edition of “City of Friends” will, among other notable events, see the sponsors introduce a writing competition tagged “PenDown For Friendship,” which will reward journalists with grants to study at a media and communications school in Nigeria

Addressing the media at the event attended by PREMIUM TIMES, the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Franco Maggi, said, “Our brand is dedicated to building friendship moments. We believe that friendship should be celebrated everyday and this is why all our brand activities are geared towards celebrating friendship.”

“We celebrated world friendship day for the first time in Nigeria in 2016. Come July 30 we will join the world again to celebrate friendship in grand style because we are taking the celebration to the grassroots.”