Femi Kuti to perform alongside Beyonce, Jay-Z at Global Citizen Festival

Related News

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, will on December 2 join other global stars at the Global Citizen Festival holding at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He will perform alongside international music acts like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Pharrell Williams, Cassper Nyovest, and Sho Madjozi.

According to a statement by Chocolate City Music Group, Nigerian music stars Dbanj, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage will also perform at the event.

The event will also celebrate Nelson Mandela’s 100th posthumous birthday anniversary and call for an end to extreme poverty across the world.

The festival will also feature other global figures such as media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, who will deliver the keynote address for the event. Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker have also been named as the event hosts.

Femi said, “The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 is a great opportunity to use the emotive power of music to draw attention to the issue of extreme poverty globally. I look forward to joining the shining lights of this generation to inspire citizens and governments to end this.”

The Global Citizen Festival rallies musicians, politicians and thought leaders to influence citizens on a global scale and take actions that influence government policies.

The festival hopes to inspire social activism by leveraging a combination of celebrities using their star power, with global leaders publicly committing to make a difference and youths gathering together for an exciting experience.

The event serves as the culmination of Global Citizen’s yearlong collaboration with the House of Mandela.

The campaign aims to raise $1 billion for initiatives working to end global hunger, increase access to good nutrition for adolescent girls, reduce HIV/AIDS transmission rates, advocate for quality education, provide funding for women’s health, ensure access to clean water and safe sanitation worldwide and more.