Singer Runtown announces new single hours after court injunction

Related News

Nigerian singer, Runtown, announced a date and title of a new single barely hours after his former label, Eric Manny, announced it filed a fresh injunction against him at a high court in Abuja.

The 28-year-old singer made the announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

This will be the fourth time in two years that Eric Manny will be suing Runtown and it is yet to be seen if this injunction will affect the eventual release of the new single.

In the last two years, the disagreement between the “Mad Over You” crooner and his former label has snowballed into an unending litigation battle.

The singer is going ahead to release a new single despite a court injunction barring him from performing or releasing any song until the current crisis is sorted.

The singer whose real name is Douglas Agu is however yet to respond or react to the lawsuit.

The new song, which is titled, ‘Oh, Oh, Oh’ is scheduled for release on July 13 and will serve as a follow up to ‘Unleash’, which was released on June 29.

Eric Many had in the early hours of Wednesday revived the ongoing contract dispute, which began two years ago following Runtown’s decision to quit the label.

In a statement published in The Punch, the label said the singer disregarded an existing court order against him, following the release of his single ‘Unleash’.

The singer, who welcomed a son with his baby mama, Selena Leath, a year ago, unveiled an independent music platform, Sound God Music Group, on June 29. He made the announcement at a launch party in Los Angeles, U.S. where he spends most of his time these days.

Runtown sought to terminate his contract with Eric Manny Entertainment on May 31, 2016. The label issued an injunction barring him from performing at events or recording songs on allegations that “he signs up, concludes and attends musical shows without the knowledge of the label”.

Runtown however denied the allegations in an interview with Pulse Nigeria. In the interview, he claimed that he quit the label due to breaches in the recording contract, threat to life and extortion.