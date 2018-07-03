Tekno hints at album release

Related News

Nigerian singer/record producer, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has dropped a hint that he is planning to release an album soon.

The hint comes after years of having a successful career in the Nigerian music space without an album.

He dropped the announcement on his verified Instagram page July 2 with the caption “Album soon… But #choko first.”

With some of the biggest hits in the industry credited to him, Tekno is by far the only A-list artiste to have attained his status without an album.

The announcement comes shortly after he signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGN) and Island Records and fathering a baby named Skye with his girlfriend and baby mama, Lola Rae.

In 2016, Tekno’s non-adherence to the norm in the industry forced organisers of the Headies award to disqualify him from copping the highly coveted “Next Rated” category.

Tekno lambasted the organisers for including him in the “Next Rated” category; an award he felt was demeaning.

In 2018, Tekno dropped a controversial track and an accompanying video titled “Jogodo” which became a topic on social media and gossip blogs.

Old time Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers – Mountain Black and Mad Melon – accused Tekno of sampling their early hit “Kpolongo” without giving proper credits and acknowledgment.

They made this allegation public during an interview at 12th edition of the Headies Award 2018.

However, both parties have reportedly buried the hatchet and moved on.

A title and track-list for his debut album has not been made known yet.