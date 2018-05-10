Henry Knight accuses Peter Okoye of intellectual property theft

Related News

With growing cases of intellectual theft in the music industry, a Nigerian singer, Henry Knight, has accused Peter Okoye (Mr P) of lifting content from his song without proper credit.

Henry Knight on Wednesday shared his grievances on his Instagram page, accusing big artistes of not helping the growth process of upcoming artistes.

Accompanying his lengthy caption, Henry Knight played both songs side by side to expose Mr P’s alleged attempt at copying his hook (chorus).

Henry Knight further hailed another singer, Davido, for giving proper credit to Teni for a track titled “Like That.”

“It’s clearly true that you rise by lifting others,” he said.

Henry Knight released “Ebano” in August 2015 while Mr P, a defunct member of the duo group, P Square, released his version “Ebeano (International),” in May 2018.

Mr P is yet to react to the allegations.

Read Mr Knight’s full message below:

Everyday in the NigerianMusic Industry, most of the big artistes who never for once help you even when you reach out to them in growing times, tend to get away with ripping you off and making profit out of your property. Dear Peter okoye @peterpsquare I released a song called Ebano on the 8th of August 2015 with hard earned Money which was produced by TeeMode, You copied the hook of the song without any form of royalty that is required or any form of credit to me.. We have seen other cases, like when Davido credited Teni for “like that” it’s clearly true that You rise by lifting others.

Henry knight is not all about this drama, I had to do this, because this is not the first time something like this is happening ..