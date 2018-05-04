A tale of two liars: Falz, Simi share video for “Foreign”

Related News

Nigerian rapper, Falz has teamed up with sensational singer, Simi to share a visual representation of their single titled, “Foreign”.

The comic video which is off their joint EP “Chemistry” shows the typical routine of people living fake lives.

The AJE Filmworks directed visual starts off with Falz showing up in an outdoor restaurant popularly called “buka”.

In a bid to impress the first lady, he ‘braggadociously’ said in his funny accent and poor English “foreign affairs that’s my department, you get to met me only by accident, people didn’t really understand my accent” he said as he tried to impress everybody around.

As he goes on with these questionable claims, Simi quickly shows up with friends to share her own version of the fake life.

“If you check my bank, you will see that I am into dollar; If I call your phone, na foreign number,” she said as she also tries to impress the crowd that lined up to eat at the outdoor food stand.

As she makes her way around, she bumps into Falz and that highlights the video as both fibsters take turns to share tales of their make-believe lifestyles.

“I get to fly into London town today, on the way maybe, I will just branch U.K., and get back before it gets dark but I can’t go because of jetlag,” he said with so much confidence.

In response, Simi says: “I de chop breakfast with Arnold Schwarzenegger, phone call with Queen Eliza, I no too like winter so I travel in December,” she said.

After all had been said and done, their bills were handed to them and that bore the moment of truth – they were stark broke and could not pay.

They run off from the scene.

Falz and Simi have displayed great musical chemistry in the past. Their joint body of work, “Chemistry” which houses this track attests to that fact.