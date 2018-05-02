Chidinma releases new single `Yanga’

Related News

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Chidinma Ekile, also known as Chidinma, on Wednesday released a new single `Yanga,’ to mark her birthday.

The eclectic singer who is the latest singer to release a new song in celebration of their birthday, unveiled `Yanga,’ as a follow up to her romantic single ‘Love Me,’ released earlier in the year.

‘Yanga’ lyrics comes with clear instructions on how the singer, fondly called Ms Kedike by fans, wants her lover to cherish and show her public display of affection.

Chidinma rose to stardom in 2010 after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa, a reality singing competition.

Chidima started singing at age 10 in her church’s choir.

In 2011, she released her first solo single Jankoliko featuring Sound Sultan, and it was followed by `Chidinma, her self-titled debut studio album.

The album was supported by her singles Jankoliko, Carry You Go, Kedike and Run Dia Mouth.

She won her first award for the Best Female West African Act Category at the 2012 KORA Awards in Ivory Coast.

She was nominated at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2014, for Best Female, amongst other local and international nominations.

In 2015, Chidinma won the Student Choice Best RnB /Pop Artiste of the year at the Nigerian Oscar Awards and the Best Pop Extra Video Awards at the Nigerian Music Video Awards (NMVA).

(NAN)