Leki teams up with Patoranking in new single

Fast-rising singer, Ernest Augustine Effiong also known as Leki has featured dancehall sensation, Patoranking in his latest single titled, ‘Dependin.’

Award-winning producer, E Kelly, who is behind Mr Eazi’s ‘Leg Over’ and ‘Pour Me Water’ and Patoranking’s ‘Hale Hale’ produced the new song.

On the inspiration behind the track, the V Nation artiste said: ”it’s a feel-good dancehall track that everyone can vibe to”.

The journalism graduate of Sikkim Manipal University, Accra, Ghana, also added, “The track has a very catchy chorus which would definitely cut across music lovers of all ages.”

Jayne Augoye

ayne Augoye, an assistant editor, covers the entertainment and lifestyle beat for Premium Times. She has a master’s degree in Media and Communication from the Pan Atlantic University.

She can be reached through @jaynejones (Twitter)

