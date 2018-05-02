Leki teams up with Patoranking in new single

Related News

Fast-rising singer, Ernest Augustine Effiong also known as Leki has featured dancehall sensation, Patoranking in his latest single titled, ‘Dependin.’

Award-winning producer, E Kelly, who is behind Mr Eazi’s ‘Leg Over’ and ‘Pour Me Water’ and Patoranking’s ‘Hale Hale’ produced the new song.

On the inspiration behind the track, the V Nation artiste said: ”it’s a feel-good dancehall track that everyone can vibe to”.

The journalism graduate of Sikkim Manipal University, Accra, Ghana, also added, “The track has a very catchy chorus which would definitely cut across music lovers of all ages.”