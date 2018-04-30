Nigerian rapper released from U.S. jail

Related News

A Nigerian rapper, Babalola Falemi, popularly known as Sinzu (Sauce Kid), who was incarcerated at Ada County Jail, United States, for credit card fraud, has been released.

The popular rapper confirmed his release from the medium security prison attached to the Idaho Sheriff Department on Twitter on Monday.

He tweeted, “Did the crime, did the time, the past don’t matter, mind over matter, on to other matter”.

He was jailed for grand theft fraud and stealing $15,388.

Law enforcement agents caught up with him as he wanted to board a flight at Boise Airport in Idaho about two years ago.

According to Idaho Statesman, Sauce Kid was initially charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, eight counts each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, and possession of 15 or more fraudulent bankcards.

Falemi was said to have obtained stolen bankcard numbers and identified information from their owners. He then encoded the account numbers onto blank plastic cards.

All of the transactions took place at Boise ATMs owned by Idaho Central Credit Union and at Albertsons stores in Meridian, court documents alleged.

Police said that as at the time of his arrest, Sauce Kid was caught with a card-encoding device and about $6,000 cash.

He pleaded guilty to one of the counts of aggravated identity theft. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed the other counts.

Senior U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge also placed him on one year of supervised release after his prison term.

In 2014, a video was circulated online, which showed him fraudulently withdraw $300 from an ATM at a supermarket. He came out to deny it, and blamed the emergence of the video and the entire saga on his erstwhile friend, Godwon.

The first time Nigerians were introduced to Sauce Kid was in 2005 when he released his first ever-single ‘Omoge’ featuring the legendary Mike Okri.