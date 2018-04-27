Simi decorated as U.S. human rights ambassador

Related News

A Nigerian singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi has been endorsed as a U.S. human rights ambassador.

Excited about the new achievement, the X3M Music songstress made the announcement on Instagram.

“A few days ago, I was decorated at the U.S. Consulate, by the U.S. Consul General, as one of the Human Rights Ambassadors from Nigeria, in conjunction with CRALI. It was, and is, an incredible honour to get a platform that enables me to use my voice – to the best of my ability – for this cause.

“This initiative has also kick-started another – @knowyourrightsng – which I will, at a later time, shed more light on. Thank you ️,” she said.

She also used the medium to introduce the Know Your Rights platform which she would be directly affiliated with.

“In the meantime, please follow @knowyourrightsNG and we’ll keep you posted,” she added.

A graduate of Mass Communication from Covenant University, Simi started music professionally in 2008 when she released her debut album, Ogaju.

In 2017 the multiple award-winner shared her widely accepted, self-titled album “Simisola” which went on to debut at Number Five on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Just recently, she released visuals for a track off her “Simisola” album titled “Gone for Good”.