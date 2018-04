Related News

Nigerian artiste, Joshua Iniyezo, better known by his stage name SolidStar is back on the scene with a new single titled ‘Eleganza’.

The singer who parted ways with his record label in January, teamed up with talented producer, Kel P to serve a groovy dancehall tune.

Solidstar recently joined ONE Management, a talent management firm that represents Peter ‘Mr. P’ Okoye.

‘Eleganza’ is released under his Shaba Entertainment imprint.

Check out the video below