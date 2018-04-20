LazyNigerianYouths: Banky W wades into Buhari’s comment

Related News

Nigerian singer, Banky W, has waded into a recent comment by President Muhammadu Buhari which sparked public outrage.

Mr Buhari on Wednesday criticised the attitude of some Nigerian youth, saying they are lazy and uneducated, and want free education, housing and healthcare.

The president was quoted as saying this during a panel appearance with world leaders at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London.

The comment has drawn widespread criticisms from Nigerians with a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ayo Fayose, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, and others denouncing the comment.

In a recent post on Instagram, Thursday, the artist shared his thoughts and used the medium to urge Nigerian youths to get their permanent voter’s card (PVC).

He started the post by asking what his fans thought about Mr Buhari’s recent comment.

“So apparently, this is what our President thinks about ‘a lot of the Nigerian youth’. What do you guys think?” he asked.

Knowing how most Nigerians are good at sharing public opinions on social media, Banky W charged his audience to get registered to vote.

“INEC will not count your tweets. Let’s turn the month of May into #PVCMay,” he said.

“The registration period will end LONG before the elections come, so if you think you can wait until next year, you are wrong” he added.