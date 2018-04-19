Wande Coal speaks on child abduction allegations

Related News

Nigerian singer, Wande Ojosipe, popularly known as Wande Coal, has denied claims of being involved in a child abduction scandal.

For a long time, the “Bumper 2 Bumper” crooner succeeded in keeping his private life far from the prying eyes of the public.

Not many knew he had a love child until he made it public in 2015 in an interview with Ehiz of MTV on the programme, Base Real Talk.

In the interview, Wande Coal opened up for the first time about his then seven-year-old son whom he said he knew existed when he turned two years old.

Now, his alleged ‘babymama,’ Temitope Ogunnusi, has spilled her own side of the story and this has gone viral on the internet.

She narrated her ordeal as a then 16-year-old girlfriend of the popular singer in an interview with NewsmakersNG.

According to her, she met the popular former Mavin’s artiste at Jubilee Estate, near Otedola Estate, Lagos in 2008 and they took an instant liking to each other.

Wande Coal was 23 years old then.

She alleged that the singer ”impregnated, dumped her, forcefully abducted their child and barred her from seeing her son for eight years.”

According to her, she refused an abortion and bore a son who has a striking resemblance with his alleged father.

According to the report, she dropped out of secondary school at 16 after being impregnated by Wande Coal.

However, Wande Coal has refuted Temitope’s account, by telling his own side of the story.

Temitope was 20 when they met, he said. He added that the report about her being refused access to the child is a lie.

Read the full statement below:

I want to start by saying that the only truth that has been said so far, is that the child is my son. Everything else is a lie. I honestly do not want to say much because at the end of the day, this is family and Temitope is the mother of the child but I must clarify a few things that she has failed to mention to blogs and websites who have refused to fact-check this story.

And this includes some of the things that she has used to attack my character and the reputation of my family.

Temitope has failed to mention to the public that she did not tell me she was pregnant with my son.

I didn’t even know she was pregnant. She married another man and claimed that the child was his and she never told me. We (my family) only knew about the child after her husband and other people, including her aunty, found out the child looked like me. She was returned to her family with the child.

The child was taken to D’banj’s mother who then reached out to my mother and asked for a paternity test to be done. This is why the paternity test was done in 2010 and not 2008.

Dbanj’s mother owned the house where Mo’Hits Crew stayed in at the time and as Mo’Hits grew, everyone moved to the Maryland house except me.

After we confirmed that the child was mine, my mother visited Temitope and everyone agreed that the child needed a cleaner and better environment.

My mother took the child, Temitope and her sister to our house for a week.

After that week, Temitope left and has not returned since to check on the child. Not even on his birthdays. In 2011, my mother reached out to Temitope and told her that she was disappointed in her. Temitope promised to come visit the child. She never did.

Temitope was enrolled in a “fashion school” which she left for reasons best known to her.

Not because of the baby as she was married to someone else. My mother paid for a full session in another fashion school to make sure she had something to support herself.

Temitope stopped attending three months after she started. If my mother didn’t want to see her, or allow her near the child, why would she do that for her?

The claim that she was refused entry to the house is also a lie. My parents have not changed phone numbers, neither have they moved from the house since the child was given to us. Why hasn’t she taken her family to my parents’ house if she was refused entry? She has both my father and mother’s numbers.

I have read things that blogs have stated that my mother said and I can say confidently that my mother would never say such a thing. I must also clarify that when I knew Temitope, she was 20 years old and the name “Joseph” is not my son’s name. That was the name she and her husband named him.

My parents are respectable and God-fearing people, and it is disrespectful for anyone to portray them as Temitope, or blogs and media platforms have portrayed them.

The only reason I will not press charges is because she is the mother of the child. Temitope please stop telling lies. You have a chance to correct this error. No one has stopped you from seeing the child. No one will. I am focused on my career and building a future for my family and if you truly care about the child as you claim, you and your family should reach out to my family.

I love my son and this is the kind of madness I work hard to protect him from. I have said enough as these issues are family matters and I want to keep the rest of it that way.

For the record, the woman in that picture is not my mother and I do not know who she is.