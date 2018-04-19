Bovi, Seyi Shay unveiled as hosts of ‘Headies’ 2018

Related News

Popular comedian, Bovi Ugboma, will host the 2018 Headies, alongside pop singer, Seyi Shay.

Smooth Productions, organisers of the awards, unveiled the hosts on Wednesday.

It is the second time Bovi will be hosting the awards while it is Seyi Shay’s first attempt.

In 2015, the comedian anchored the event alongside popular dancer ‘Kaffy’ Shafau-Ameh.

A year prior, Bovi and Toke Makinwa were announced as hosts of the awards but Basketmouth was named a last-minute replacement for the comedian.

Meanwhile the award ceremony will hold May 5, at Eko Hotel & Suites.

The nominee party will hold on April 28 in Abuja.

Superstar Davido, leads the pack with the highest number of nominations (6), while Wizkid, Olamide and Adekunle Gold follow with five nominations each.

Tiwa Savage, Kiss Daniel, and Johnny Drille got four nominations each.

Flavour, Nonso Amadi, Banky W, Niniola, Runtown, Phyno, Reminisce cupped three nominations respectively.

According to the organisers, the year in review for the award is July 2016 to December 2017.

This year, the organisers are also introducing new categories to the award show.

The new categories include, the viewer’s choice award, best performer category and a special category to recognise the efforts of brands that have supported the entertainment industry for the past three years.