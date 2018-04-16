Coachella: Wizkid apologises to fans, performance rescheduled April 21

Related News

Nigerian Afropop star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, on Monday apologised to fans for his failure to show up at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner was originally slated to perform on April 14, which did not happen due to ‘visa issues’ as announced by the singer.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (commonly referred to as Coachella or the Coachella Festival) is an annual music and arts festival.

It is holding at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

However, Coachella announced the rescheduling on their official twitter handle @coachella.

They wrote, “We are sorry to announce that Wizkid is unable to make it into the country to join us this weekend, but will be performing next weekend.”

Reacting to the tweet and trying to calm fans down after the disappointment made them go beserk, Wizkid tweeted @wizkidayo, “Next weeknd! Bring ur flags!!”

The singer however came under fire from his fans on Twitter when they realised that he did not perform over the weekend.

Although he pointed out that his band had visa issues by tweeting, “Band had some visa issues…I’m upset bt See y’all next week” #GhettoboyStory #Coachella, fans still trolled him.

@Bhadoosky tweeted, “Wizkid coming up with excuses these days: passport renewal got delayed, visa issues, feeling sick, trying to catch his breath.”

@Olabis said, “Someone said Wizkid didnt go for Coachella because he didnt want to drag starboy with the weekend.”

@EtnieJags tweeted, “Wiskid will not prepare on time to perform at Coachella, after being booked 8 months prior, but tell him one of his songs are wack now, he will block you.”

However, Coachella trended on social media after the performance of American artiste, Beyonce.

She performed with members of the now defunct ‘Destiny Child’ and her husband, Jay-Z.