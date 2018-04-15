Coachella: Beyonce features Adichie’s quotes, honours Fela

Related News

American superstar R&B/Pop diva, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, featured the quotes of award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, at the ongoing Coachella Concert on Sunday morning.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual show held in California, United States. It is one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals in the U.S. and all over the world.

Although it has been three years since the singer released her self-titled 2013 album, which included the track Flawless” with its sample of Adichie’s TED Talk ‘We Should All Be Feminists’, Nigeria’s haven’t ceased talking about it.

This time around, her rendition of Adichie’s talks at Coachella concert was seamless and captivating. The singer spoke and sang along as Adichie’s voice echoed across all the corners of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, venue of the concert.

Beyoncé and her band also took the performance a notch higher when they paid homage to late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

The singer’s nearly two-hour performance also included quotes from civil rights activist Malcolm X as well as samples of Nina Simone.

Beyonce who made history as the first black woman to headline the music festival brought back her former girl group, Destiny’s Child on stage.

Her outing closed the second day of the three-day festival in Indio, California, which will end tonight with Eminem.

Meanwhile, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun was among the artistes expected to perform on Saturday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but he didn’t make it down.

According to the organisers of the festival, the afropop star was “unable to make it into” the U.S. for the festival.

“We are sorry to announce that Wizkid is unable to make it into the country to join us this weekend but will be performing next weekend,” Coachella said in a tweet.

Wizkid also took to Twitter to explain to his fans that his band “had some visa issues” hence his inability to make it for the festival.

“Band had some visa issues…I’m upset bt see y’all next week,” he tweeted, adding that “My papa no be embassy” when a fan reminded him that he also missed out on some major music festivals in the U.S. in 2017.

Wizkid was expected to perform on the main stage of Coachella on Saturday.

His next performance at the week-long festival is slated for Sunday, April 22.

About half a million people at home watched Beyonce’s performance, which was streamed live on YouTube.