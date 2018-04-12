Akiin Shuga teams up with Cobhams on ‘I Can Walk’

Foremost bandleader, Akiin Shuga

Foremost bandleader, Akiin Shuga and music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, are out with an inspirational hit single titled, ‘I Can Walk’.

The song released on Thursday was produced/ co-written by music maestro, Cobhams.

According to Akiin, who is also the leader of the popular Shuga Band, the track is a song of hope dedicated to polio survivors and everyone who has been scarred, marred or shaken in the travails of life.

Akiin, who suffered polio at the age of five rose above his disability to found Nigeria’s leading band, become a husband, father and polio ambassador, and many things to different people.

Known to be a source of inspiration, Akiin who is also a National Rotary Polio Ambassador embodies the saying ‘there is ability in every disability’ and with his new song, he said hopes to bring hope to as many lives as he can touch.

“Life is about challenges, challenges will always come and no challenges are insurmountable,” he noted.

